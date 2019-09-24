Donald Trump says "a lot" could be achieved before 3rd US-North Korea summit

New York: US President Donald Trump said that the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) could do "a lot" before a possible third summit between him and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump met with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in here on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. When asked about a third summit with Kim, Trump told reporters that he would like to know what it could produce, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Right now people would like to see that happen. I want to know what's going to be coming out of it. We can do a lot before the summit takes place," he said.

Trump also highlighted his relations with Kim, adding that they had already had two successful summits. In his remarks, Moon expected that the third summit between Washington and Pyongyang could generate historical significance.

"When you have your third summit with Chairman Kim, maybe I hope that this will go down as a truly historic moment in the world history," said Moon.

Choe Son Hui, First Vice Foreign Minister of the North Korea, proposed a meeting with the US side in late September, according to a statement reported earlier this month by the Korean Central News Agency.

An unnamed official from the DPRK Foreign Ministry called the upcoming working-level negotiations with the United States "decisive" for future North Korea-US dialogue.

The talks between the United States and the DPRK has been stalled since the no-deal summit meeting between North Korea's Kim and Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam in late February.