British Sikh Army Reserve wins UK PM's Points of Light award

London: A British Sikh Army Reserve was on Monday named as the winner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Points of Light Award for his exceptional service commemorating Sikh contributions to the country's armed forces.

Jay Singh Sohal, who is the Conservative Party candidate for West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, was recognised for leading a successful campaign to create the UK's only memorial to the more than 120,000 Sikh soldiers who fought during the First World War.

By Aditi Khanna