Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit Africa with son Archie

London: The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will embark on a trip to Africa on Monday along with their four-month-old son Archie. The 10-day visit will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the continent's people and culture, the BBC reported. It begins in Cape Town on Monday, where the couple will visit a township.

In a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the Duke said on Sunday that he "can't wait" to introduce his wife and son to South Africa. Prince Harry will also travel alone to Malawi, Botswana and Angola, where he will pay tribute to his mother Princess Diana's anti-landmine campaign. The tour is baby Archie's first official overseas trip.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "The Duke of Sussex's love for Africa is well known; he first visited the continent at the age of 13 and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day."

Prince Harry's first trip to Africa came in the months after his mother's death in 1997, when the Prince of Wales took him to the continent "to get away from it all", he has said.