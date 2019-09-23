Mike Pompeo slams China for repressive campaign in Xinjiang

New York: Lashing out at China for its "repressive campaign" in Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has termed it an attempt on China's part to erase its own citizens.

"I want to make clear that China's repressive campaign in Xinjiang is not about terrorism. It's about China's attempt to erase its own citizens. We call on all countries to resist China's demands to repatriate the Uighurs," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

The US Secretary of State made the remarks after a meeting with foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan. His remarks come ahead of the 74th UNGA session.

China and Pakistan have been condemned internationally for cracking down on the minorities living in their countries. China has been accused of oppressing the Uyghurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination.

Last month, at a UN meet, US, UK and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan and slammed the two nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities.

During the meet on Safety of Religious Minorities, the US, UK and Canada expressed concerns over the increasing, widespread and undue restrictions on religious freedom in the two countries.