30 injured after tropical storm 'Tapah' hits Japan

Tokyo: At least 30 were injured and several houses damaged after tropical storm Tapah hit Japan, state media reported on Monday. The severe tropical storm has now turned to a low pressure system even as it was still bringing strong winds and heavy rain across the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency has reported partial damage to six houses in Okinawa, Nagasaki and Miyazaki prefectures, Efe news reported.

The 17th tropical storm in the region this season was on Monday losing strength. It was now moving along Japan's western coast at a speed of about 65 kph, according to the Met department. Around 54 domestic flights were also cancelled on Monday.