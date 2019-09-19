Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard out of 'Howdy Modi' event after Donald Trump confirms

But according to a report in The Hindu, Gabbard’s decision to pull out from the 'Howdy Modi' event as President Donald Trump is going to join Narendra Modi at the rally for Indian-Americans. The report further states that other Democratic Party members may have reservations about appearing with Trump. An official involved in the arrangements told the Hindu, “We are expecting many more Republican lawmakers to join the event now due to the U.S. President’s appearance, and we hope others in the opposition will also attend to show the bipartisan support for ties with India.”

For the first time, Modi and Trump would share the stage to address the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora during the September 22 event titled “Shared Dreams, Bright Future" that would focus on the success of Indian-Americans as well as the strength of the US-India relationship. Describing the joint appearance of the two leaders as "unconventional and unique", Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to the US said, "the event will reflect the strong bipartisan support there has been for US-India relations."

“Indian-Americans are an "organic bridge" between the world's two largest democracies,” he said. Modi will be visiting the US from September 21-27 for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). It is his first US trip after winning a second term as prime minister in May. He will also have a meeting with CEO's of energy companies in Houston, world's energy capital, before heading to New York for the UNGA.