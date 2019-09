Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, pilot hits power line

Paris: French authorities say a Belgian F-16 fighter jet has crashed in a populated area in western France and one of its pilots is caught on a high-voltage electricity line.

A spokesman for the regional prefecture, or administration, told The Associated Press that the plane crashed Thursday in the town of Pluvigner in Brittany.

He said one pilot was safely rescued and emergency workers are extracting the other pilot from the electricity line. He said the immediate area was evacuated. A national police spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported among residents in the area.