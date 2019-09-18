Protests erupt in Pakistan over rape, murder of 3 minor boys

Kasur: Protests erupted on Wednesday in Chunian after the bodies of three minor boys, whom the police said were murdered after being raped, were found.

Protesters blocked roads in Chunian and burned tyres while chanting slogans against the police. Moreover, the demonstrators surrounded the Chunian police station demanding the arrest of the murderers, Dawn reported.

The Punjab police also suspended two police personnel in connection with the case over their inefficiency in dealing with the incidents. According to the police, four children aged between eight and 12 years had been missing since June with an 8-year-old disappearing on Monday night.