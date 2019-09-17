European Parliament all set to discuss Kashmir issue

Brussels: The European Parliament is expected to hold discussions on the Kashmir issue on Tuesday, the media reported. After India scrapped its Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A, Islamabad has been crying foul over New Delhi’s move and continuously trying to highlight the issue on a global level.

According to Geo News, the Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EU Parliament, Richard Corbett, called for utilizing “all possible means to mount pressure on India to ease the military curfew in occupied Kashmir”.