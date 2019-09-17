Entire Ecuador population's personal data exposed online

Quito: Almost the entire population of Ecuador had their personal data leaked online in a major security breach, officials and security experts said. Data on an estimated 20 million people, including almost seven million minors as well as deceased citizens, was exposed by the breach, the state attorney general’s office said on Monday.

The data was hosted on an unsecured server run by an Ecuadoran marketing and analytics firm. “The information that I can share with you at this moment is that this is a very delicate issue, it is a major concern for the whole of the government and the state,” said Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo.