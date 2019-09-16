Imran Khan admits Pakistan can lose war

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan does not discount the possibility of losing a conventional war with India, which may constrain it to engage in a nuclear conflict.

"If Pakistan, God forbid, is fighting a conventional war and we are losing and if a country is strapped for choice: either we surrender or se fight till death for freedom, I know Pakistanis will fight to death for their freedom," he said.

This is not the first time Imran has warned about the possibility of a conventional war with India which could go beyond the subcontinent. He has been dropping these veiled hints ever since New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan also said he "absolutely believes war with India could be a possibility...This is a potential disaster that would go way beyond the Indian subcontinent." He added that Pakistan would never start a war. "I am a pacifist, I am anti-war, I believe that wars do not solve any problems," he told Al Jazeera.

"When two nuclear-armed countries fight, if they fight a conventional war, there is every possibility that it is going to end up into a nuclear war. The unthinkable," he said.