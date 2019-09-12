Indian national to return home after spending 12 years in Bangladesh jail

New Delhi: After spending close to 12 years in Bangladesh jail, an Indian national -- Satish Chaudhary -- was released from the prison on Thursday. Information about Chaudhary's release was shared by the Bangladesh government to the High Commission of India in Dhaka over the phone.

According to officials, the Indian national will be handed over to a team of Border Security Force (BSF) by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Gede border.

After the information was received, Chaudhary's brother Mukesh left for Bangladesh to bring him back. According to family members, Chaudhary, who was mentally challenged, went missing on April 12, 2008, near Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Bihar.

Subsequently, a missing complaint was filed in May by his family at the Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna. Later in 2012, a letter came to them from Bangladesh Red Cross Society to its sister organisation in India, stating that Chaudhary was lodged in Lakshmipur district jail in Dhaka.

Kala Devi, Chaudhary's mother, said: "We met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too at the Janata Darbar in July 2012, and various other district administration officials to look into our issue. We also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking their help. However, no positive response came from the government."

"Yesterday, the whole village was happy to hear that Satish is coming back home as he will be freed from the jail in Bangladesh," she added. The family members also said that Mukesh had gone to Bangladesh in search of Chaudhary. Mukesh got to know that Satish has been released from the jail as he had completed his sentence.

"On September 10, we got a call that Chaudhary will be released on September 12 and someone should come to receive him," his family members said.

Chaudhary's son Aashiq said: "I have seen my father when I was a child. I don't remember his face properly. When he will come, I am happy that he can work with us."