US designates TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud as global terrorist

Washington: The US has slapped sanctions on the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud and designated him as a global terrorist, as the Trump administration unveiled new tools to pursue terror suspects, their financiers and supporters globally. Mehsud was designated as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’ by the US Department of State on Tuesday, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Mehsud took over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in June 2018 following the death of Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan.