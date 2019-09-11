Japan to dump radioactive water into Pacific: Minister

Tokyo: Eight years after the nuclear disaster, Japan’s Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada suggested dumping the radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

“The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it. The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion,” CNN quoted Japan’s environment minister Yoshiaki Harada on Tuesday, as saying.

In 2011, a major earthquake of magnitude 9.0 jolted Japan. A 15-metre tsunami following the quake disabled the power supply and cooling of three reactors causing the meltdown of the reactors.