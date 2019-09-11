Indian man stabs wife to death in UAE

Dubai: An Indian man in UAE allegedly stabbed his wife to death after a heated argument, according to a media report. The 43-year-old man, identified as U.C, killed his wife C. Vidhya Chandran, 39, after a heated argument in a car park in Al Quoz here on Monday, the Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai-based couple’s daughters, aged 16 and 5, live in Kerala with the victim’s parents. The woman’s brother Vinayachandran said that his sister was supposed to arrive on Tuesday to celebrate Onam with them.