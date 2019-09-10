China says it opposes any 'unilateral actions' that complicates situation in Kashmir

Geneva: China on Tuesday said it opposes any 'unilateral actions' which could complicate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions.

"With regard to the Kashmir issue, China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation and give rise to new tensions. It hopes that the relevant parties will exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of the situation," said the Chinese representative at 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Referring to the OHCHR reports on the situation in Kashmir, the representative further said that China believes that the human rights of the Kashmiris should be "respected and guaranteed."

"China also took note of two reports of OHCHR of the human rights situation in Kashmir. The human rights of the people of Kashmir should be respected and guaranteed," added she.

Similar views were earlier reflected in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan on Sunday. New Delhi had rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in their joint statement, saying that the decision to abrogate Article 370 is its "internal matter."