Brahmaputra floods may have possible solution if India, China work together: Chinese Ministry of Water Resources

Beijing [China]: India and China should work together to find a mechanism to control water at the upstream of river Brahmaputra basin in order to mitigate flood problems, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said on Thursday.

"The main reason for the flood in the Brahmaputra river is that there is no mechanism to stop water at the up-streams. It's very challenging, but if India and China work together, possible solutions could come out." Consultant at the Department of International Cooperation Science and Technology, Ministry of Water Resources, Yu Xingjun said in a press briefing here.

China has said that the lack of water control projects in the upstream areas leads to floods in the regions along the Brahmaputra river. As many as 12 meetings of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) on Trans-Border Rivers have been held in this regard since 2006. "The focus is on rationally utilising the water and protection of water resources along with ecological sustainability so that both the nation's river water can be developed sustainably," Xingjun added.

By Joymala Bagchi/ANI