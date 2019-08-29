Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed predicts India-Pakistan war in October

Islamabad: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan is likely to occur in "October or the ensuing month."

While addressing media in Rawalpindi, Rashid claimed that a 'decisive time for Kashmir's struggle' has come. "This is going to be the last war between both countries," he was quoted as saying by Pakistan Today.

The remark by the Pakistan Minister comes two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened India of a nuclear war. Khan in a televised address said that his country will go to any extent and won’t be afraid of flexing its nuclear muscle on Kashmir.

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

Meanwhile, drumming up similar rhetoric, the Railway Minister once again urged his countrymen to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris in the Valley and promised to visit them after Muharram.

"Jinnah had assessed the anti-Muslim Indian mindset long ago. Those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India are fools," Rashid added.

Islamabad is now looking forward to raise the issue during the United Nations General Assembly meet in New York next month.

PM Imran Khan will "forcefully" raise the issue, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday. Responding to a question, he said that so far no decision taken about closure of airspace for India.