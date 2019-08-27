This picture of Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau from G7 summit is making netizens go crazy

There were discussions and decisions on many issues in the two-day of Group of Seven (G7) summit that ended in Biarritz-- from fighting against Amazon wildfire, GAFA tax to world trade and much more. However, a photo taken after the summit featuring world’s leaders and their partners has fascinated netizens.
A photo where US First Lady Melania Trump is seen heading towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a customary kiss on the cheek went viral on social media platform Twitter. Not just the photo but, a hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau also gone viral. The pictures features the US First Lady, Trudeau and Donald Trump (eyes shut).
A netizen wrote on Twitter while cracking a joke on the picture that Melania is thinking of an escape plan to Canada.
Another wrote, Melania has not been so happy before.
This is not the only moment that made the citizens go crazy and crack joke and memes. Donald Trump's photograph with German Chancellor Angela Merkel also amused many.
