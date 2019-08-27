This picture of Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau from G7 summit is making netizens go crazy

There were discussions and decisions on many issues in the two-day of Group of Seven (G7) summit that ended in Biarritz-- from fighting against Amazon wildfire, GAFA tax to world trade and much more. However, a photo taken after the summit featuring world’s leaders and their partners has fascinated netizens.

A photo where US First Lady Melania Trump is seen heading towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a customary kiss on the cheek went viral on social media platform Twitter. Not just the photo but, a hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau also gone viral. The pictures features the US First Lady, Trudeau and Donald Trump (eyes shut).

A netizen wrote on Twitter while cracking a joke on the picture that Melania is thinking of an escape plan to Canada.