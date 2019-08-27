Mind your HINGLISH

Biarritz: Though India figured just as a blip on the radar at the G-7 summit in Biarritz in France, the significance of US President Donald Trump giving a solid chunk of 40 minutes of his time to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not lost in the larger picture.

But when Trump poked fun at Modi's English, opinion was divided on whether it was merely in jest or a mild rebuke for hiding issues on Kashmir.

At a joint press briefing on the sidelines of the G7 summit after the two leaders held talks, Modi was asked about the outcome of the discussions, especially Kashmir.

Modi immediately switched over from English to Hindi saying "I think you should let us have the discussions first, then we will let you know whatever is needed."

Trump butted in saying "He actually speaks very good English...he just doesn't want to talk." Known for couching issues in jokes, the press did not know what Trump actually meant, but a few seconds of silence was broken by the US President when he broke into laughter. Modi joined the fun clasping Trump's hands and there was laughter all around.