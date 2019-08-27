EAM S Jaishankar meets Hungarian counterpart

Budapest/London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Hungarian counterpart here during his two-day visit to the country and held wide-ranging talks on multilateral issues.

He was received by Indian Ambassador to Hungary Kumar Tuhin and senior officials from the Hungarian side on Sunday. Jaishankar held talks with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto followed by delegation-level talks.

"Both leaders had a brief tete-a-tete, followed by delegation level talks where bilateral and multilateral issues were discussed @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia @ICCR_Delhi @BudapestIcc," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Jaishankar, along with Szijjarto, also addressed the Hungarian Annual Ambassadors' Conference. The two leaders also signed a cultural exchange programme between India and Hungary.