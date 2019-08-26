UK PM comes to know of his country’s dramatic Ashes Test win from PM Modi

Biarritz: UK Pm Boris Johnson came to know about his country’s stunning win over Australia in the ongoing Ashes series from none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

England was on the verge of defeat and would’ve surely lost, had it not been for Ben Stoke’s match-winning knock. The UK PM was definitely not aware of the feat, as after the revelation by PM Modi, called for an iPad to watch the highlights of the match between his official engagements.

Leaders of UK and Australia, the countries that play the Ashes series – cricket’s oldest international rivals, also took time out from talking trade, environment and security to engage in a light-hearted conversation regarding the sport.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where Australian PM Scott Morrison shook hands and congratulated Boris Johnson on the result. The five-match series is now tied at 1-1 with one draw.