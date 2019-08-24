Great statesman: US envoy condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The United States envoy to India, Ken Juster, on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. Jaitley passed away on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.

The senior BJP leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio Neuro Centre.

"It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of Arun Jaitley. He was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the U.S.-India relationship. May he rest in peace. #ArunJaitley," tweeted US Ambassador to India Ken Juster.

Jaitley was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.