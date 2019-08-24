Devotees in Paris celebrate festival of Janmashtami with pep and gusto

Paris: On the occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna devotees came together in ISKON temple located in Paris to celebrate the festival along with people from various nationalities. The festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated throughout the country with devotion and veneration. In Paris ISKON temple, devotees celebrated Janmasthami by cutting a cake besides bathing idols of Lord Krishna and Radha amidst chanting of prayers. While many devotees attended the function including people from different nationalities, temple priest Ram Bhadra Das said, "ISKON welcomes everyone and there is no distinction. Many people from France, Mauritius and other counties come and celebrate. Many states of India are also represented here."

As a part of the celebration, the French theatre also staged a play highlighting tales of Krishna. An Algerian devotee of Lord Krishna, Goravbhakta Das, was seen singing Algerian song in the theatre. "I am from Algeria. I am from Burbure community and I was singing a very old song explaining about life in the mountains. There is a meaning and philosophy behind the song which says that the bad never wins over the good. Janmashtami is great and Krishna is beautiful. You forget about the material world," he told ANI here.

- Sahil Pandey