Donald Trump will chat with PM Modi on Kashmir

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he would discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the Indo-Pak tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit in France this weekend.

Trump’s comments came a day after he made separate phone calls to Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Kashmir is a very tough situation," the US President said, noting that India and Pakistan were using howitzers and heavy arms. "And it's been going on for a long period of time," he added.

"There are tremendous problems between those two countries. And I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. Great relationship with both of them, but they are not exactly friends at this moment.

Complicated situation," he said. But New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.

