Iranian oil tanker sails off Gibraltar with Indian crew

London: An Iranian oil supertanker released from detention by Gibraltar last week has set sail with its crew, majority of them Indians, on board soon after the local authorities said that they were unable to seek a court order to detain the vessel on a US warrant.

Grace 1, which had been detained in the semi-autonomous British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar on the Spanish coast early last month, was renamed the Adrain Darya based on the Persian word for sea and rebranded under an Iranian flag.

According to the Marine Traffic monitoring website, the supertanker lifted anchor on Sunday evening before 2300 GMT and the vessel was tracked moving east into the Mediterranean and listed Kalamata in Greece as its destination.

The crew on board the vessel includes majority Indians but also Russians, Latvians and Filipinos, who spent over a month in detention on board the ship since it was seized on July 4.

