Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri

San Francisco: As the war between digital assistants intensifies, Google Assistant has once again beaten Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri when it comes to answering queries correctly on smartphones.

In its annual test, research-driven venture capital firm Loup Ventures found that Google Assistant understood every single query and answered correctly 92.9 per cent of the time.

The research team asked the leading digital assistants — Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa — 800 questions each. Google Assistant was able to correctly answer 93 per cent of them vs Siri at 83 per cent and Alexa at 80 per cent.

In July 2018, Google Assistant correctly answered 86 per cent vs Siri at 79 per cent and Alexa at 61 per cent, said the report from Loup Ventures. “We separate smartphone-based digital assistants from smart speakers because, while the underlying technology is the same, use cases vary.

For instance, the environment in which they are used may call for different language, and the output may change based on the form factor,” the report added.

Testing was conducted using Siri on iOS 12.4, Google Assistant on Pixel XL running Android 9 Pie, and Alexa via the iOS app. Conventional wisdom suggests that Alexa would be best-suited for commerce questions.

However, Google Assistant correctly answered more questions about product and service information and where to buy certain items.

“As measured by correct answers, over a 13-month period, Google Assistant improved by 7 percentage points, Siri by 5 points, and Alexa by 18 points,” said the report.