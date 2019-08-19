World Photography Day: Netizens storm social media with favourite snaps

New Delhi: Photographs are the best way to capture memories and feelings! Some of the greatest experiences are actually from the pictures. They create us while making us nostalgic. Today on the occasion of World Photography Day, netizens are flooding social media with their most loved snapshots. A Twitter user shared a few rib-tickling wildlife pictures. One of his photos features a shocked Squirrel, while another one shows a polar bear peeping through a camera.

"Funniest Wildlife Photos And They Will Make Your Day. Happy #WorldPhotographyDay," the user captioned the post.

Every city has its own beauty and capturing the scenic beauty in a camera is one thing nobody would like to miss. One such cameraman went all the way to Banaras to click the famous ghat's lively charm. "Ghats of Banaras. It's always peaceful to sit in a boat and enjoy the view of entire Kashi, WorldPhotographyDay," Twitterati wrote alongside the photo. There's nothing like getting amazing clicks on holidays and proving the same, one of the Twitter users shared a few photographs from her visit to "Incredible India." "On #WorldPhotographyDay, I take a moment to remember my favorite photos from @incredibleindia," the user captioned her post.

"Portrait Photography" is a genre, which attracts people's attention the most. Sharing a few of his candid snaps, a Twitterati wrote, "Photography is all about restoring faith in humanity. #WorldPhotographyDay" Another user posted some magnificent photos of Indian God and monuments that she has been clicking since the time she has arrived in India.

"Since I arrived to #India every day for me is #WorldPhotographyDay - here are few of my favorite photos, please share some of yours," she tweeted. One of the users shared his "best click" which showcases a bridge, surrounded by many palm trees and high mountains.

"Happy World Photography Day!!! One of my best click... Happy clicking!!! #WorldPhotographyDay2019 #PhotographyDay #WorldPhotographyDay," he wrote alongside the click. Posting an eye-catchy candid snapshot of an aged woman, a user wrote, "Happy world photography day to all photographers. Here's my favourite human to photograph. #WorldPhotographyDay"