Protesters set fire to building housing China oil firm: Peru

Lima: Protesters set fire to a building housing the offices of a Chinese oil company Friday, during a violent labor demonstration in northern Peru, the interior ministry said.

The unrest occurred in El Alto after a meeting over better working conditions broke down between China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), local authorities, and oil workers.

"After that, mobs burned tires... while another group set fire to the facilities of Confipetrol, a company that provides services to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which was also affected," the interior ministry said in a statement.