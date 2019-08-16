Independence Day: Indians abroad celebrate with FERVOUR

Beijing/Melbourne/Islamabad: Thousands of Indians across the world on Thursday proudly celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating at Indian missions abroad.

Indians in Australia, China, Pakistan, the UAE, Nepal, Singapore, Israel, Indonesia and several other countries marked the day with hoisting of the national flag and singing of patriotic songs.

In Beijing, a large number of the Indian diaspora took part in the Independence Day celebrations held at the Indian Embassy.

India's Ambassador to China Vikram Misri hoisted the tricolour and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation.

Addressing the members of the Indian diaspora, Misri said this year India and China are embarking on an important phase of their bilateral relations as in 2020 both the countries are all set to celebrate the 70th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

In Australia, a large number of Indians attended the flag hoisting ceremonies held at the Indian High Commission in Canberra and consulate buildings in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Extending his best wishes to the Indian diaspora on the occasion, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the community was "a rich and vibrant part of modern, multi-cultural Australia".

Terming Australia and India as "firm friends and partners", Morrison said the people of both the nations share the optimism and confidence that comes from freedom's call.

In Canberra, High Commissioner A M Gondane unfurled the tricolour in presence of a large crowd in a chilly morning, while in Perth, a cultural programme was organised by the 'Sanskriti Seniors Group' where the diaspora sang patriotic songs.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrated the day with "great enthusiasm."

Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurled the National Flag and read out the president's message on the occasion.

"The 73rd #IndependanceDay of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the High Commission of India in Pakistan," the Indian Mission in Pakistan tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal donated 30 ambulances and six buses to local hospitals and various charitable organisations to mark the day.

Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri also gifted books to 40 libraries and educational institutions across Nepal. He also felicitated 3 veer naris (brave women), 5 widows and 6 next of kins of deceased soldiers at an event which was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal.

In Israel, around 300 people of Indian origin from all over the country gathered in the northern coastal town of Herzliya to celebrate India's Independence Day.