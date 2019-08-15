Indian-origin YouTuber gets warning for offensive video

Singapore: An Indian-origin YouTuber and her rapper brother were on Wednesday given a 24-month conditional warning for producing an "expletive-laden" and "insulting" video targeting the Chinese community, according to a media report.

Preeti Nair and her brother Subhas Nair had produced the controversial rap video using vulgar language against the Chinese community. The video, which questioned the use of "brownface" in an E-Pay advertisement, featured Nair, also known as Preetipls, and her brother.

By Gurdip Singh