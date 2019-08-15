Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna in Pakistan's Caucus

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has joined the Congressional Pakistan Caucus as said that he would continue to pursue the American objectives of a strong US-India relationship and peace, and stability in the region.
The two-term Democratic Congressman representing Silicon Valley is the first Indian-American lawmaker to join the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, which is co-chaired by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Democratic) and Congressman Jim Banks (Republican). Both Jackson Lee and Khanna (42) are also members of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
