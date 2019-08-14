Arantza Pena Popo wins US “Doodle for Google” 2019

Arantza Pena Popo of Georgia won the 2019 edition of “Doodle for Google” competition. Her doodle was titled “Once You Get It, Give It Back.” Being the winner Arantza walked away with a USD 30,000 college scholarship and a USD 50,000 technology award for her school from Google.

The “Doodle for Google” contest conceived by Google was started early this year. It gave K-12 students the opportunity to showcase their artwork to the world by getting featured on Google’s homepage apart from other prizes. Arantza Peña Popo’s Doodle was picked the winner by judges from over 2,22,000 entries submitted by students from all over the US.

The winner’s doodle was inspired from one of her own family photos. This particular photo featured her mother and younger sister, with 2 older women in the foreground. The photo represents Popo’s (foreground in blue) desire of taking care of her mother one day.