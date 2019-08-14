6 killed, 18 injured in wall collapse amid I-Day celebrations in northern Pakistan

Peshawar: At least five people died and 18 others injured on Wednesday after a wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in northern Pakistan, officials said.

The incident occurred at an helipad in Gilgit-Baltistan where an event under the supervision of the Pakistan Army was underway to mark the country's 73rd Independence Day, they said.

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured after a wall of the helipad compound suddenly collapsed, the officials said, adding that the injured have been shifted to combined military hospital in Gilgit.