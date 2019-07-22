2016 elections linked to increase in preterm births among US latinas

Washington: A significant jump in premature births among Latina women living in the US occurred in the nine months following the 2016 election of US President Donald Trump, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, was prompted by smaller studies that had suggested adverse, stress-related health effects among Latin Americans in the US after the Trump election.

The new analysis, based on US government data on more than 33 million live births in the country, found an excess of 2,337 preterm births to US Latinas compared to what would have been expected given trends in preterm birth in the years prior to the election.