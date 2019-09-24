20,000 apply for chance to vent out at Hong Kong leader

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's embattled leader said Tuesday more than 20,000 people have applied to take part in a dialogue session with her and "vent their anger" at the government after three months of huge pro-democracy protests.

It is the government's first attempt to reach out to the protestors since millions took to the streets in the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Roy Kwong Chun-yu was hospitalized on Tuesday after being attacked in a parking lot here, according to his political party. The Democratic Party said he was attacked by three assailants, one of whom filmed the incident, reports Efe news.