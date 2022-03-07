2 UN peacekeepers, 2 soldiers killed in roadside bomb attack in West Africa's Mali, says UN mission

At least two soldiers and two United Nations peacekeepers were killed in two separate roadside bomb attack in West Africa's Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Monday.

"This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter.

"According to a first assessment, the explosion caused the death of two peacekeepers, four others were injured," reported CGTN.

The attack was carried out by the militants on Malian troops posted in the northern region of Gao early in the morning, the army said.

MINUSMA says more than 250 of its personnel have died since 2013, making it the deadliest of more than a dozen U.N. peacekeeping missions worldwide.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:11 PM IST