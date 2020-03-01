2 top Iranian officials succumb to coronavirus, 5 infected

As many as 43 people have died, while 593 have been infected by the deadly coronavirus in Iran till Saturday. Now a tweet by an International journalist is doing rounds, which states at least five top officials of Iran have been infected by coronavirus and two officials have died.

Norbert Elekes, a journalist, has tweeted on Saturday saying that two top Iranian officials succumb to coronavirus, while five have been infected. Elekes in the tweet said that Deputy health minister of Iran, Head of national security, Head of virus management in Qom, Mayor of a Tehran district and a vice president are been infected with coronavirus. While a former ambassador and newly elected MP have died to due to the novel virus.