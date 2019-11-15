2 killed and 3 injured as 16-year-old schoolboy shot 5 classmates and himself

Los Angeles: A 16-year-old schoolboy went on a shooting spree at his school killing two classmates and then shot himself. The tragedy happened on Thursday and it is believed to be the boy’s birthday on the same day.

The two kids killed by the boy were a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, both died at the hospital. Three other injured students were taken to the hospital from the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, said, officials.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the 16-year-old suspected gunman is in critical condition. He used the last bullet from a .45-caliber pistol on himself, authorities said.

Authorities have said that they are looking into biographical information on the suspected teenage shooter’s social media accounts.

A student of teh same school said, "It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang".

Another student, Brooklyn Moreno, told CNN, "Everyone thought it was a balloon, and it got really quiet. And then two more shots, and then everyone just ran out of the school," She also added that she ran across a street to someone's house until someone came to pick her up.

The sheriff expressed grief and said, "With a heavy heart, we're going to move on with the investigation and figure out what went wrong".

According to the authorities, the shooting took place before the classes could start which caused all children to run out of teh building while some hid inside the building itself.