2 killed after teenager opens fire at his classmates in California high school

By Asian News International

The suspected gunman, who turned 16 on the day of the incident, survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Students are evacuated from Saugus High School onto a school bus after a shooting at the school left two students dead and three wounded in Santa Clarita, California. A suspect in the shooting is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the head. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Washington: Two students were killed and three others sustained injuries after a teenager opened fire at his classmates before shooting himself at a high school in southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspected gunman, who turned 16 on the day of the incident, survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, but is in critical condition, CNN quoted Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as saying.

The deceased victims have been identified as a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The three other wounded are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita city, located about 40 kilometres from Los Angeles. The suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Berhow, confirmed CNN. He used a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol to carry out the shooting.

