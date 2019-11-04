2 journalists killed in Indonesia

Medan: Two Indonesian journalists mediating a land dispute between a palm oil company and residents have been found dead with multiple stab wounds near a plantation in Sumatra. The body of Maraden Sianipar was found Wednesday in a ditch near a palm plantation in Labuhan Batu district, an eight-hour drive from the capital of North Sumatra province.

Police found the remains of Maratua Siregar in the same area a day later. Both bodies were covered in stab wounds. Six people have been questioned but no suspect named, local police chief Agus Darojat told AFP. The pair worked together for a local news portal before going freelance in 2017.

A friend of Siregar said the victims had recently become known for their activism in land dispute issues. Prior to their deaths, Siregar and Sianipar were working on a campaign to convince the government to allow locals to work on disputed land. Indonesian journalists associations condemned the deaths and demanded authorities investigate thoroughly.