1st time in history, Pakistan surrenders its Hajj quota to Saudi Arabia

1st time in its history, Pakistan surrenders Hajj quota to Saudi Arabia | AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan, for the first time in its history, surrendered its Hajj quota allotted to Saudi Arabia. This happened as its applications fell short of the available seats.

Pakistan's minority affairs ministry confirmed that eight thousand government scheme quota has been returned to Saudi Arabia, a Tribune report stated. This would Pakistan save 24 million dollars as the government would have to pay this additional amount for accommodation.

The government in Pakistan had earlier announced that this year there would be no voting for the Hajj applicants, as it was quite evident that the applications were low in numbers. This only points out to the miseries the Pakistani govt has gotten into due to the rising inflation in the country.

Even though the govt in Pakistan has time and again voiced for an increase in Hajj quota the allotted numbers were not met this year.