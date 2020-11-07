19 dead in Mexico due to floods, landslides

Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have left at least 19 people dead and more than 900 houses damaged in Mexico's Chiapas state, authorities said.

So far, 20 municipalities in different regions of the state have been affected by overflowing rivers and landslides, Xinhua news agency quoted the state's Civil Protection Secretariat as saying on Friday.

Fifteen of the 19 fatal victims were killed in three indigenous municipalities located in the northern mountains of the Mexican state bordering Guatemala, according to the report.

One adult and three children died in the municipality of El Bosque, 10 people were found dead in a river in the municipality of Chenalho and one more died after being washed away by river flooding in the municipality of Oxchuc, said the report.

The heavy rains currently battering southern Mexico are caused by a cold front and the effects of tropical depression Eta, which has left dozens dead and caused major destruction in Central America.