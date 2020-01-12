17-year-old Intern helps NASA find planet in habitable zone

Just three days into his internship, little did 17-year-old Wolf Cukier realise that he is going to make history -- in helping NASA discover its first Earth-size planet resting in its star's habitable-zone -- the way our Earth rests in its Goldilocks zone.

In 2019, when Cukier finished his junior year at Scarsdale High School in New York, he joined NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, as a summer intern.

His job was to examine variations in star brightness captured by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and uploaded to the Planet Hunters TESS citizen science project.