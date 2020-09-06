17 dead in Bangladesh mosque AC explosions

Seventeen worshippers including a boy died and dozens of others suffered serious burn injuries after around eight air conditioners of a mosque exploded on Friday night in Bangladesh's central Narayanganj district, an official said on Saturday morning. All eight air-conditioners on the ground floor burst into flames when there were reportedly around 100 worshippers at the threestorey mosque.

Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka said, “Twelve people till Saturday morning died after being admitted to the institute with major burns.” He said at least 37 injured were rushed to the institute on Friday night. Most of the victims suffered from 60 to 70 per cent burns, and the health condition of 25 others is also critical. Fire officials suspected a gas leak when worshippers were about to leave the mosque after their Isha (night) prayers at around 9 pm (local time) on Friday