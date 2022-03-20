14,700 Russian troops killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24: Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares data

Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that 14,700 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow invaded the country on February 24.

Sharing the data on Twitter, the Ukraine MFA gave an estimate of the total loss of soldiers, aircraft, tanks, armoured vehicles and so on from the Russian side.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces revealed the data which shows that Russia along with 14,000 troops has also lost 476 tanks, 1,487 armoured fighting vehicles, 230 artillery systems, 74 multiple launch rocket systems, 44 air defence systems, 96 aircraft, 118 helicopters, 947 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 fuel tankers, 21 tactical UAVs, and 12 pieces of special equipment.

Notably, the US intelligence earlier this week gave its own estimate of Russian casualties in Ukraine claiming that over 7,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine in only three weeks of fighting.

Between 14,000 and 21,000 soldiers are estimated injured. At least three generals are among the dead, the data further states.

Meanwhile, Russian forces intensified their attack in the battered port city of Mariupol, with heavy fighting on Saturday leading to the closure of a major steel plant.

Evacuations from Ukraine’s besieged cities proceeded on Saturday along with eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with a total of 6,623 people were evacuated, including 4,128 from Mariupol who were taken northwest to Zaporizhzhia.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:07 PM IST