14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlour; 1 dead, 2 critical

Las Vegas: Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot Saturday morning in a hookah parlour and that one victim died and two suffered critical injuries.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and that preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people.

Koren said no immediate arrests have been made.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:30 AM IST