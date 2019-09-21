1,300 child abuse cases reported in Pakistan in 6 months

Islamabad: Over 1,300 child sexual abuse cases have been reported across Pakistan between January and June this year, a report has revealed. The report compiled by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sahil said that as many as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind in this period, The News International reported on Saturday.

It revealed that there had been 652 report cases in Punjab, 458 in Sindh, 32 in Balochistan, whereas, 51 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, reports of sexual abuse pertaining to underage children amounted to 90 in Islamabad, 18 in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.