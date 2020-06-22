130 million people could face famine, warns World Food Programme

In the fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic, borders have been closed and a lack of local production has led to soaring prices in some countries, which is a wake-up call to strengthen the global food system during the lockdowns, according to a new report.

The World Food Programme has warned that by the end of this year, an additional 130 million people could face famine.

"Although harvests have been successful and food reserves are available, global food supply chain interruptions led to food shortages in some places because of lockdown measures," said Franziska Gaupp, a researcher from Austria-based International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).

Products cannot be moved from farms to markets. Food is rotting in the fields as transport disruptions have made it impossible to move food from the farm to the consumer.

"At the same time, many people have lost their incomes and food has become unaffordable to them," Gaupp added.

In South Sudan, for example, wheat prices have increased 62 per cent since February 2020. Difficult access to food, and related stress could then lead to food riots and collective violence.