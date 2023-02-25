13 killed, 20 injured in accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

Accident | Representative Image

At least 13 people were killed and more than 20 injured in an accident involving three vehicles at the Multan-Sukkur Motorway in Pakistan's Punjab province, a rescue official said on Saturday. An SUV smashed into a bus, which collided with another van that overturned on the highway after one of its tyres burst, resulting in deaths and injuries near Rahim Yar khan city on Friday night, the official said.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, some 500 kilometres from Lahore.

𝟱 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱, 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀

According to the official, five of the injured were in critical condition. The official said the police were further investigating the causes of the accident. Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab province Mohsin Naqvi, expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in the traffic accident. He has directed the administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. The chief minister also sought a report about the accident.

𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗯 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸

This was the second such accident in less than a week in Punjab province. Earlier this week, a fatal bus accident left at least 15 people, including six women, dead and over 60 others injured in the Kallar Kahar Salt Range area in the Rawalpindi division of Punjab. On January 29, at least 41 had been killed when a passenger bus careened into a ravine and caught fire near Chinki stop in the Lasbela district of Balochistan province.